Adding perennials for months of color

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking for a way to keep your garden colorful all the way into fall?
Susie Bachman from Bachman's says that you should consider adding perennials to your garden. They can be used to create color throughout spring and summer, to enhance our landscape plans with their structural interest, and many have blooms that add beauty to inside our home!
By planning your perennials strategically in your landscape you can have a perennial cutting garden that will provide a wide range of color and interest in the garden and in your home all summer long…and even into fall!
First, consider when different perennials bloom and plant a diverse assortment in your landscape.
Spring Blooming Perennials
These typically bloom in May and June and prefer filtered sun as the leaves are emerging from the trees to shade.
Options include:
- Bleeding Heart
- Dianthus
- Peonies
- Iris
- Bulbs – Tulips & Daffodils
Mid-Season Blooming Perennials
These typically bloom in June and July. Be sure to consider light needs for these- the amount of sun versus shade.
Full sun examples:
- Yarrow
- Phlox
- Salvia
- Rudbeckia (Black Eyed Susan)
- Echinachea
- Delphinium
- Liatris
- Lilies
Shade examples:
- Hosta
- Ligularia
Late-Blooming Perennials
These provide great fall color with foliage!
- Coral Bells
- Solidago
- Sedum
Then, to maximize the enjoyment of your garden keep the perennials blooming at their full potential by “dead-heading”- cutting spent blooms, and keep your perennials coming back every year by dividing appropriately.
Lastly, try bringing the beauty of your garden inside. Arrange your perennial blooms alone or mix them with your favorite stems or greens!
Enjoy!
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs