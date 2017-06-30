Adding perennials for months of color

flowerbed flowering phlox in the garden (Photo: Ksenia_Pelevina)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking for a way to keep your garden colorful all the way into fall?

Susie Bachman from Bachman's says that you should consider adding perennials to your garden. They can be used to create color throughout spring and summer, to enhance our landscape plans with their structural interest, and many have blooms that add beauty to inside our home!

By planning your perennials strategically in your landscape you can have a perennial cutting garden that will provide a wide range of color and interest in the garden and in your home all summer long…and even into fall!

First, consider when different perennials bloom and plant a diverse assortment in your landscape.

Spring Blooming Perennials

These typically bloom in May and June and prefer filtered sun as the leaves are emerging from the trees to shade.

Options include:

Bleeding Heart

Dianthus

Peonies

Iris

Bulbs – Tulips & Daffodils

Mid-Season Blooming Perennials

These typically bloom in June and July. Be sure to consider light needs for these- the amount of sun versus shade.

Full sun examples:

Yarrow

Phlox

Salvia

Rudbeckia (Black Eyed Susan)

Echinachea

Delphinium

Liatris

Lilies

Shade examples:

Hosta

Ligularia

Late-Blooming Perennials

These provide great fall color with foliage!

Coral Bells

Solidago

Sedum

Then, to maximize the enjoyment of your garden keep the perennials blooming at their full potential by “dead-heading”- cutting spent blooms, and keep your perennials coming back every year by dividing appropriately.

Lastly, try bringing the beauty of your garden inside. Arrange your perennial blooms alone or mix them with your favorite stems or greens!

Enjoy!

© 2017 KARE-TV