Aladdin begins run at the Orpheum

Bryan Piatt, KARE 12:56 PM. CDT September 14, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Disney Theatrical’s production of ALADDIN kicks off the 2017-2018 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season when it makes its Minnesota premiere at the Orpheum Theatre Sept. 15-Oct. 8 and stars Adam Jacobs, who originated the title role on Broadway.

Anthony Murphy, who plays the Genie, stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the show.

Tickets for the show start at $39. You can learn more here.

 

