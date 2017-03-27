American Craft Show comes to St. Paul

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - More than 200 craft artists will gather at the St. Paul RiverCentre in April for the American Craft Show.

The show features handmade jewelry, clothing, furniture and home decor from more than 225 artists. There will also be activities like "Let's Make," a show that includes interactive demonstrations from artistans; and "Make Room," a series of room vignettes created by designers to celebrate the history of home decor from the 1940s to the present.

The event runs April 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and April 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.

