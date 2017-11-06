'Angst' sparking conversation about anxiety

Angst is a film and virtual reality experience that explores anxiety, its causes, effects and what we can do about it. (Photo: Courtesy Chili & Mimosas, Alisha Perkins/Colleen Lindstrom)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Angst is a film and virtual reality experience that explores anxiety, its causes, effects and what we can do about it. The filmmakers’ goal is to have a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. The film features Michael Phelps sharing his personal experience with depression and anxiety.

Alisha Perkins, founder of Chili and Mimosas, stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the film’s showing on Thursday, November 9th at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville. The event is open to the public.

Chili and Mimosas is a movement started by Perkins and Colleen Lindstrom to not only talk about surviving mental illness in a world full of stigma, but about thriving under conditions you never imagined possible.

For more information on Thursday’s event and to register to see the film visit their website.

© 2017 KARE-TV