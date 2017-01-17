Ann Bancroft DreamMaker photography exhibit

(Photo: Ann Bancroft Foundation)

MINNEAPOLIS - While most Minnesotans know about the historic accomplishments of explorer Ann Bancroft, many are not familiar with the foundation that bears her name.

Since its inception in 1997, the Ann Bancroft Foundation (ABF) has awarded a total of $1,387,900 to 3,847 local girls. ABF launched the DreamMaker Awards in 1997 to acknowledge individuals and organizations that champion women's and girls' causes.

The foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special exhibition of 50 DreamMaker portraits captured by legendary Minnesota photographer Ann Marsden. The exhibit, created in partnership with Independent Film Maker Project Minnesota (IFP) will open to the public on Saturday, January 28, and continue until April 28.

Opening reception: Saturday, January 28, 5-8 p.m. Regular gallery hours: M-F, 10:30-5:30.

Location: 550 Vandalia Street, Suite 120, St. Paul, MN. 554114.

