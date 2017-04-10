KARE
April is stress awareness month

Pat Evans, KARE 2:54 PM. CDT April 10, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - April is Stress Awareness Month which is a time when folks can increase awareness about the effects of stress and how stress impacts us as well as those around us.

Best-selling author of The Success Blueprint and President of Mindful Effect, Dr. Deb Lindh joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss how to better manage stress.  

"Stress used to be something to help give us an edge", she observes, "the extra oomph to finish a job, go the extra mile…things like that.  But we’ve moved from stress being a benefit and stressed once in a while to being stressed most of the day. Whether at work, at home, in our communities…everyone experiences stress; both kids and adults.  No one is exempt from stress." 

