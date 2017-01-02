Arnold Schwarzenneger talks to KARE 11 about the New Celebrity Apprentice

The New Celebrity Apprentice (Photo: NBC)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn-- It’s a whole new boardroom! Sixteen celebrities are set to compete for their favorite charities. The New Celebrity Apprentice shifts to Los Angeles for its eight season where twice- elected California Governor and international movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger reigns over the boardroom.

Governor Schwarzenegger talked with KARE 11 recently about his new role and what's in store this season. The New Celebrity Apprentice airs at 7:00 p.m. Monday's on KARE 11.

The celebrity lineup is as follows:

Laila Ali — the retired four-time boxing world champion and two-time hall of famer, TV host, author, health and wellness expert and daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Brooke Burke-Charvet — actress, host, entrepreneur, fitness expert and CEO of ModernMom.com.

Eric Dickerson — Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who played for the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

Boy George — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, lead vocalist for the pop band Culture Club, international DJ and a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice,” as well as a top fashion designer and photographer.

Matt Iseman — “American Ninja Warrior” host, comedian, actor and licensed physician.

Carrie Keagan — Actress, producer, writer, entrepreneur and the former host of VH1’s Emmy Award-winning live morning talk show “Big Morning Buzz Live with Carrie Keagan.”

Carson Kressley — Emmy Award-winning television star, celebrity stylist, author and fashion designer, as well as a successful horse show exhibitor who owns saddlebred horses.

Lisa Leslie — Naismith Hall of Famer, four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion who earned an MBA.

Jon Lovitz — comedian, film and television star and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

Vince Neil — lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe as well as eclectic businessman with interests in liquor, bars, restaurants, tattoo parlors along with clothing and retail.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — Reality television star and New York Times bestselling author.

Kyle Richards — actress and star of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is a philanthropist who owns an innovative boutique concept in Beverly Hills.

Chael Sonnen — former UFC standout and mixed martial artist.

Porsha Williams — Co-host of nationally syndicated Dish Nation, star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," entrepreneur.

Ricky Williams — Heisman Trophy winner for the University of Texas, 2015 College Football Hall of Fame inductee and ESPN sports analyst who was a running back for the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

Carnie Wilson — singer, television host and member of the pop music group Wilson Phillips.