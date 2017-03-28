Avenida debuts new Mexican-Asian fusion menu

MINNETONKA, Minn. - With the start of spring, MInnetonka restaurant Avenida is building a new Mexican-Asian fusion menu.
Chef Daniel Green from Kaskaid Hospitality demonstrates one of the new menu items: Ahi Tuna Crisps.
Ahi Tuna Crisps
• Seared Ahi Tuna (4 oz)
• Blue Corn Chips (6 each)
• Carrots (1 oz)
• Radishes (6 each)
• Avocado (6 slices)
• Fresno Peppers (6 slices)
• Cilantro (pinch)
• Chipotle Aioli (1 oz)
• Ponzu Glaze
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs