KARE
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Avenida debuts new Mexican-Asian fusion menu

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:55 PM. CDT March 28, 2017

MINNETONKA, Minn. - With the start of spring, MInnetonka restaurant Avenida is building a new Mexican-Asian fusion menu.

Chef Daniel Green from Kaskaid Hospitality demonstrates one of the new menu items: Ahi Tuna Crisps.

Ahi Tuna Crisps

• Seared Ahi Tuna (4 oz)
• Blue Corn Chips (6 each)
• Carrots (1 oz)
• Radishes (6 each)
• Avocado (6 slices)
• Fresno Peppers (6 slices)
• Cilantro (pinch)
• Chipotle Aioli (1 oz)
• Ponzu Glaze

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories