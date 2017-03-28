Avenida debuts new Mexican-Asian fusion menu

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNETONKA, Minn. - With the start of spring, MInnetonka restaurant Avenida is building a new Mexican-Asian fusion menu.

Chef Daniel Green from Kaskaid Hospitality demonstrates one of the new menu items: Ahi Tuna Crisps.

Ahi Tuna Crisps

• Seared Ahi Tuna (4 oz)

• Blue Corn Chips (6 each)

• Carrots (1 oz)

• Radishes (6 each)

• Avocado (6 slices)

• Fresno Peppers (6 slices)

• Cilantro (pinch)

• Chipotle Aioli (1 oz)

• Ponzu Glaze

© 2017 KARE-TV