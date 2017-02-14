Avoiding online romance scams

Online dating concept (Photo: Thinkstock, Andrey Popov)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It’s Valentine’s Day and while love may be in the air, for some looking for romance it could be a disaster. for some. The Better Business Bureau of North Dakota and Minnesota joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about romance scams. The following is a Q & A with Dan Hendrickson from the BBB.

Is it true when they say all’s fair in love and war?



I don’t know about that, but we are telling people who are currently using an online dating service or looking to create a profile to be careful. There are scammers out there and their sole goal is to gain your trust and then rip you off.



How do they do that?



Well, first, fraudsters often create bogus online profiles using photos of others. They’ll sometimes do their research in advance – check out the information of those they reach out to (likes, dislikes) – so they go in with a lot of knowledge under their belt. They use that knowledge to make connections quickly and gain a person’s trust.



What happens then?

It depends. Sometimes these relationships are really drawn out and scammers take their time – to put the person at ease. Other times they’ll kind of ‘hit the gas’ and tell the person right out of the gate, ‘Hey, I love you. This is what I’ve been waiting for all my life.’ Now, that should set some alarm bells off, but these folks are professionals. They’re good at what they do. Bottom line, at some point that request for money is going to pop up.

What do they need the money for?

Quite often, romance scammers will say they in the military and deployed overseas or out of the country on an extended work trip. They’ll often say “I’d love to see you, but I can’t afford the airline ticket right now.’ Or else they’ll say there’s been an emergency and a loved one needs funds for a major surgery. Bottom line, never send money to someone you haven’t met in person. And even if you’ve met in person, ask yourself, ‘Is this wise? Can I be sure this person isn’t just taking advantage of me financially?’

What should people be watching out for?

Requests for money are always a red flag. Watch out for people who are moving too quickly. Love is a big word, one that’s pretty easy to throw around online. Finally, when you’re on a dating site, watch out for requests to move the conversation to private email or instant messaging. That means the dating site will have no record of what’s being said. Finally, if you think you’re in a bad situation, report it. Tell someone. The situation won’t improve otherwise, especially if you’re sending money away on a regular basis. This scam works on two levels and it can be both emotionally and financially devastating.

