Bachman's Fall Ideas House: Autumn Gatherings

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The welcome mat is out at Bachman’s Fall Ideas House to cozy up to a new season with a beautiful blend of contemporary trends and rustic elements that seamlessly come together to welcome autumn in style. Find inspiring ideas to turn your home into an inviting retreat for family and friends, and discover how cool colors can bring warmth to the season’s chilly nights. Schedule a self-guided tour of the Fall Ideas House, and enjoy the allure of autumn at Bachman’s.

Sept. 7–Oct. 1, 2017

Location: Bachman’s Historic Family Home, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis



Tickets: $5 tickets on sale online (bachmans.com) and at 612-861-7311. Same-day tickets may be available, only at the gift counter at Bachman’s on Lyndale.



Hours: Open seven days a week. Self-guided tour tickets are sold in 30-minute increments on the half hour during the following times:



Monday–Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m.



Thursday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.



Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.



Sunday, 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m.



Charity: Ticket proceeds benefit Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program.

2017 Key Trends



Traditional warm autumn tones are gently cooled with hues of grey and blue.



Plaid and tartan patterns add countryside charm.



Galvanized metal and reclaimed wood bring both form and function.



Plush and textured textiles reflect autumn’s cozy comfort.



In-home spas and relaxing retreats take center stage this season.



© 2017 KARE-TV