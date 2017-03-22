Bachman's Spring Ideas House: Urban Farmhouse

Credit: Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS---Another sign of spring has appeared, Bachman’s Spring Ideas House. This seasons theme is Urban Farmhouse. Bachman's Karen Bachman Thull joined us on KARE 11 News@4 with a preview.

Bring inspiration home and celebrate the season’s arrival with the welcoming charm of an urban farmhouse. Watch spring emerge among home trends of reclaimed wood, galvanized metals, gray hues and fresh farmhouse white. Explore a refreshing mix of indoor gardens, spring blooms and lush green foliage and enjoy repeatable inspirations and ideas throughout our historic Bachman’s home.

Schedule a self-guided Ideas House tour, enjoy shopping for your home and garden and experience spring in our indoor garden green house!

Quick Facts

• Location: Bachman’s Historic Family Home 6010 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis.

• Tickets: $5 tickets on sale online and at 612-861-7311.

• Same-day tickets may be available, only at Bachman’s on Lyndale at gift counter.

• Hours: Open 7 days a week. Self-guided tour tickets are sold on the half hour during the following times: Monday – Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Thursday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Charity: Ticket proceeds benefit Minneapolis Institute of Art Friends of the Institute.

2017 Key Trends

• Fresh contemporary meets vintage permanence!

• Shades of grey against farm fresh white to create warm contrast

• Floral Patterns and Ditsy Prints add dimension to our simple farm house decor

• Galvanized metal and reclaimed wood used for accent and function

• Botanical greens from dominant fiddle leaf figs to refined ferns

Non-Profit Partner: Friends of the Institute

Friends of the Institute is a volunteer organization of members of the Minneapolis Institute of Art dedicated to supporting, enhancing, and sustaining the collections, programs, and influence of the MIA.

For more information visit Bachmans.com.



