Back-to-school tech

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Students will soon be heading back to school. To help make the transition from pool to the classroom a little bit easier, Verizon's Meagan Dorsch joined the KARE 11 News at 4 with a high tech show and tell aimed at helping parents understand the many options that are available.

Google Home

Google Home is powered by the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. And when you ask for help, it can distinguish your voice from others in your home for a more personalized experience.

Get answers to things you want to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, finance, sports and more. Plus, get information to help you do things in your world. Ask, "What is the nearest pharmacy?" and follow it up with, "When does it close?"

NoKE pad lock

Take a 21st Century approach to securing your belongings and property with the first-of-its-kind Nokē Bluetooth® Padlock. Featuring a keyless design, Nokē unlocks using Bluetooth on your iOs, Android or Windows device. No more lost keys or forgotten combinations.

Chrome Cast

Chromecast is simple. Just plug it directly into your TV’s HDMI port. It connects to your Wi-Fi network to link to your devices, so you can stream movies, TV shows, music, and even games. There are over 1000 Cast-enabled apps to choose from.

Nest Cam

The Nest Cam Security Camera lets you keep an eye on what matters most to you, even when you’re far from home. Take advantage of 24/7 live video streaming to your mobile device or tablet. Get alerts if something happens and watch the footage of your home live in super clear 1080p HD. Whether it’s identifying uninvited house guests or trying to figure out where the dog hid your shoe, Nest Cam helps you capture it all.

BRAINSCAPE

Flashcards are a tried and true way to improve math skills as well as foreign language, history or anything else. While the paper cards themselves may no longer be hip or cool, this app certainly is. Simply sign up for a free account and then choose from a list of pre-made flashcards or make your own! And add some flair with images and even video!

