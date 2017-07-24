Back-to-school technology

To help make the transition from pool to the classroom a little bit easier, Verizon's Meagan Dorsch joined the KARE 11 News at 4 with a high-tech show-and-tell aimed at helping parents understand the many options that are available. http://kare11.tv/2eIXL

KARE 4:29 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories