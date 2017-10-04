Baja Haus celebrates National Taco Day

Baja Haus in the KARE 11 backyard

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - October 4 is National Taco Day and there’s one local Twin Cities restaurant that is using the holiday for an excellent cause.

Baja Haus in Wayzata is known for their fresh SoCal food including their tacos, but for the month of October, there will be a new taco on the menu.

Each month, Baja Haus works with a local personality to create a special taco to be added to the menu for the month. The proceeds from the sales of that taco are then donated to a local charity.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Baja Haus is partnering with Stephanie Hansen, co-host of MyTalk 107.1’s Weekly Dish and a breast cancer survivor herself to create a special taco.

The Pink Barbacoa taco is made with fresh barbacoa and topped with pickled red onion, pickled jalapeño, salsa verde and guacamole in a pink corn tortilla shell.

Proceeds from the pink barbacoa taco will benefit the Pay It Forward Fund, a local organization that helps pay the bills of women battling breast cancer. The pink barbacoa taco will be available at Baja Haus through the month of October.

Baja Haus Executive Chef Zach Schugel shared more on KARE 11 News at 4 p.m.

© 2017 KARE-TV