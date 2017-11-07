BBB: How to deal with calls from fake bill collectors
Consumers who owe money or are behind on their bills may legitimately be contacted by debt collectors. However, the BBB is reminding consumers that they have rights, and that some calls they receive may not be legitimate. http://kare11.tv/2zs6CQW
KARE 5:54 PM. CST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Target to close 2 MN stores, 10 others nationwideNov. 7, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
-
'Stranger Things' sweatshirt mania crashes websiteNov. 7, 2017, 10:26 a.m.
-
Pedestrian killed in St. Paul hit-and-runNov. 7, 2017, 9:13 a.m.