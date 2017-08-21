Best time of year to look for a job

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If your job search isn’t going well, it might not be you!
Employment experts say August is one of the worst months to be job hunting. Local recruitment expert and HR professional Chris Dardis from Versique stopped by the show today to tell us when the best time to job hunt is and how you can make that search a success. For more tips for businesses and job seekers click here.
Best Time To Job Hunt
- September/October
- Beginning of the Year
Job Search: Tips For Success
- Revamp Your LinkedIn
- Go Beyond The Application
- Follow-Up
