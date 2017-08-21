Best time of year to look for a job

Hand circling ad in newspaper (Photo: Creatas Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If your job search isn’t going well, it might not be you!

Employment experts say August is one of the worst months to be job hunting. Local recruitment expert and HR professional Chris Dardis from Versique stopped by the show today to tell us when the best time to job hunt is and how you can make that search a success. For more tips for businesses and job seekers click here.

Best Time To Job Hunt

September/October Beginning of the Year

Job Search: Tips For Success

Revamp Your LinkedIn Go Beyond The Application Follow-Up

© 2017 KARE-TV