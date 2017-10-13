Beth Dooley's savory and sweet apple sauce

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--The fall apple harvest is nearing its peak and that means there are a lot of ways to enjoy the fruit. Best selling cookbook author, chef and blogger, Beth Dooley joined us on KARE 11 News@4 to share some recipes for applesauce and apple butter.

"It doesn't always have to be sweet, you can bounce up the savory and the sweet with the right combination of spices," she happily shared.

No Fail Apple Sauce!

Ingredients:

Sage

Thyme

Chili pepper

Horseradish

Lemon & lime & grapefruit

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Allspice

Cardamom



Fill a pot with chopped apples. Add enough cider to cover the bottom of the pot by about 2 inches. Set over high heat, bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover and simmer until the apples are very soft. Stir and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is reduced to the preferred thickness. Season to taste with any of the suggested flavors listed above.

