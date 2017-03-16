Beth Dooley's St. Paddy's potato leftovers

Colcannon makes for a festive St. Paddy's Day treat. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - You can keep Irish eyes smiling with this tasty recipe for St. Paddy's Day potato leftovers.

Chef and cookbook author Beth Dooley shows KARE 11 News at 4 how to make the traditional Irish favorite, Colcannon.

COLCANNON

Serves 4 to 6

This simple, delicious dish makes great use of leftover potatoes. Don’t skimp on the butter!

2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large leek, white part only, cleaned and cut into thin rounds

1/2 pound green or Savoy cabbage, thinly shredded

1-1/2 pounds boiled potatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste



In a large skillet set over medium heat, melt the butter, add the leeks and cabbage and toss to coat. Cover and cook until the cabbage is soft, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, breaking them up into chunks with a fork, cover, and continue cooking until the potatoes are heated through. Remove the lid and continue cooking until the potatoes are slightly browned. Spoon the mash into individual dishes and add the stew alongside.

