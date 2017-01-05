Big Brothers is calling all men

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - January is National Mentoring Month and this year Big Brothers, Big Sisters is “Calling All Men."

Right now, 244 children from across the Twin Cities are waiting for a Big Brother or a Big Sister.

Most of that waiting list is boys, and their wait is nearly twice as long as it is for girls.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is challenging ourselves and our community to move each child some of whom have been waiting for months off the waiting list and into a positive, lasting relationship with a mentor.

Kids who have a Big Brother or a Big Sister are significantly more likely to do better in school, have more positive relationships with parents and peers, and are less likely to engage in risky behavior.

For more information on how you can make a positive, lasting impact on a child’s life by becoming a Big Brother or a Big Sister, visit bigstwincities.org or call 651-789-2400.