'Blood Stripe' tells story of PTSD

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The film “Blood Stripe” is making its theatrical debut at St. Anthony Main Theatre in Minneapolis September 15-22.

The film features a female veteran battling unseen wounds after multiple tours. She flees here suburban life in search of solace in the north woods.

“Blood Stripe” was filmed in Minneapolis in 2014. The film’s director Remy Auberjonois and lead actor Kate Nowlin stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about it.

