Bowlathon benefits Kids'n Kinship mentoring program

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - There's a fun way to show your support for a local mentoring program while showing off your bowling skills at the same time.

More than 150 people are expected to participate in the 18th annual Kids 'n Kinship Bowlathon taking place at Cedarville Lanes in Eagan on Sunday, April 23. It's a great opportunity to join in some competitive bowling with family and friends and also compete for prizes and a silent auction.

Kids 'n Kinship is a non-profit organization that matches youth who have a need for an additional supportive relationship with carefully screened adult volunteers. Once a match has been made, volunteers spend 1-4 hours per week with the youth. Typical activities might include hanging out together, playing games, and attending sporting events, sharing hobbies, cooking, taking walks, or going to the movies. Volunteers make a one-year commitment to the program.

These relationships often grow into life-long friendships.We are looking for good volunteer mentors. For more information about the program go to: www.kidsnkinship.org.

