Bring a splash of spring color indoors

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The outdoor growing season is months away, but you can keep your green thumb busy indoors this winter. Susan Bachman West from Bachman’s joined us on KARE 11 News@4 to show how a splash of healthy greenery and blooms instantly makes a room feel fresh and welcoming.

Here are a few of Susie's favorite plants:



Green Plants:

Philodendron Selloum - Make a dramatic, tropical statement with this exceedingly low-maintenance plant. It has massive, dark-green and shiny leaves which are deeply lobed. It's a magnificent and striking plant ideally suited for large spaces in need of a dramatic statement and requires low-light.



Fiddle Leaf Fig - A great house plant, also known as ficus lyrata, they're loved for their large and glossy, leathery leaves. Keep your fiddle leaf fig near a window that gets medium, filtered light. Place it in a decorative container to fit the style of your home.



ZZ Plant - If you're anxious about your ability to keep green plants alive, consider this plant. The ZZ plant is incredibly low-maintenance; it doesn't require constant care and prefers low-light. It's sleek and shiny, dark-green leaves grow in an upright habit, great for adding structure to modern, contemporary, or eclectic interiors.



Blooming Plants:

Bromeliad – Provide a touch of tropical color and are extremely long lasting. Bromeliads prefer a bright indirect light and should be watered in the cone of the plant.

Watch 'em Grow Bulbs Gardens - Created exclusively by Bachman's, the bulbs are adapted to bloom over several weeks during the winter months. Available now through early spring, bring home Watch 'em Grow Bulb Gardens to enjoy the beautiful, vibrant color of blooming tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and muscari.



How to Care for Watch 'em Grow Bulb Gardens

•Place in a brightly lit room. Avoid direct light which will shorten the life of the blooms.

•Water thoroughly when soil is dry to the touch. Do not allow soil to dry out completely, but do not keep soil soggy.

•Prune faded flowers at the stem to make room for new blooms.

Once you have your new plant don’t forget the container! The type of container depends on your personal preference. Choose fun colors, patterns, and shapes to fit your personality and home!



For more information visit Bachmans.com.



