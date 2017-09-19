Broadway sensation 'In The Heights' at the Ordway

Tony Award-winning musical "In The Heights" is at the Ordway now through Sept. 24. (Photo: Courtesy: Ordway Center for the Performing Arts)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Broadway sensation and award-winning musical "In The Heights" is making its Twin Cities debut at St. Paul's Ordway Center For The Performing Arts.

"In the Heights" is the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood—a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions to take with you and which to leave behind.



Cast members Debra Cardona (who plays Abuela Claudia) and Emily Madigan (who plays Carla) joined us on KARE News at 4 to talk about the show and why it is so relevant today.



"In the Heights" runs Sept. 12-24 at the Ordway. Tickets are available online at www.ordway.org, by phone at 651-224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office.

© 2017 KARE-TV