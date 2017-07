Bryan Piatt and X Games gold medalist Ryan Decenzo. Credit: David Peterlinz

MINNEAPOLIS – The X Games officially begin Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

So, how hard is it to keep up with the athletes that will be competing?

KARE 11’s Bryan Piatt got a skateboarding lesson with defending gold medalist Ryan Decenzo.

Decenzo is set to compete on Saturday in the skateboard final.

