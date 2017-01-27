Burnsville author shares story of adversity to inspire others

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Every year around this time, the end of January, many of the people who made New Years resolutions give up.

Why is that?

Twin Cities life coach and motivational speaker Annie Meehan thinks excuses keep us from accomplishing our goals and living life to the fullest.

Annie went from being homeless to living the life of her dreams.

Meehan is the author of the inspirational self-help book, “Be the Exception: Your 7 Steps to Transformation.”

She encourages an attitude and belief change so you stop your “no’s” and start to truly believe you are created for more.

She says anyone can do a mental rewrite that will help them focus and move forward.

For more information, go to AnnieMeehan.com.

