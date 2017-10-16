KARE
Cheesecake Factory coming to Ridgedale in Minnetonka

Pat Evans, KARE 4:29 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Fans of The Cheesecake Factory will be happy to hear the popular restaurant chain is opening a location at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

Chef Brandon Hefty joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the new restaurant and he also prepared The Cheesecake Factory's signature Cajun Jambalaya Pasta. 

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for a menu featuring 250 made-from-scratch dishes along with 30 flavors of cheesecake.

 

