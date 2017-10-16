Cheesecake Factory coming to Ridgedale in Minnetonka

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Fans of The Cheesecake Factory will be happy to hear the popular restaurant chain is opening a location at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.
Chef Brandon Hefty joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the new restaurant and he also prepared The Cheesecake Factory's signature Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
The Cheesecake Factory is famous for a menu featuring 250 made-from-scratch dishes along with 30 flavors of cheesecake.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs