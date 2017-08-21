Chef Beth Dooley makes Grilled Corn with Srirarcha Mayo

There are plenty of ways to enjoy corn, one of summer's favorites. Chef, cookbook author and corn lover Beth Dooley joined us with a fresh twist perfect for your next backyard BBQ. She's kicking up the flavor with sriracha! http://kare11.tv/2wi2wK5

KARE 4:32 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories