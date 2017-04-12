Chef Beth Dooley serves up dandelions and honey

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Signs of spring are all around. And for award-winning chef, cookbook author and food enthusiast, Beth Dooley, it’s all about dandelions and honey.
Along with talk about seasonal greens and seasonal honeys, Beth made a dandelion green and spinach salad with toasted nuts and honey vinaigrette, followed by a baked ricotta with peppered honey, and finally, a honey-frango.
It's all to celebrate spring and Easter. Beth also wants everyone to know about the 4th Annual Dandelion Pastry Chef Challenge taking place Wednesday, April 25, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Solar Arts Building.
Honey vinaigrette for spring greens
Makes 1 cup
This makes a terrific salad dressing, or is great as a glaze for grilled or roasted chicken.
1/4 cup sunflower oil
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Whisk this all together in a small bowl. Keep in a covered jar in the refrigerator.
Herbed baked ricotta with honey pepper glaze
Makes 1 cup
Serve this with crackers or toasted breads
1 cup fresh ricotta
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
2 to 3 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
In a small dish, whisk together the ricotta and thyme. Spread in a small baking dish and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 10 minutes until bubbly. Remove and drizzle with the honey and sprinkle the pepper.
Honey Frango
Serves 2
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 cup whole milk yogurt
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium dish, whip the cream until it holds stiff peaks then whip in the yogurt, honey, and vanilla. Spoon into a serving bowl or two separate glasses and freeze until the mixture is stiff but not solid. Serve semi-fredo.
