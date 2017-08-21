KARE
Chef Beth Dooley's Grilled Corn with Srirarcha Mayo

Pat Evans, KARE 2:51 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - There are plenty of ways to enjoy corn, one of summer's favorites. Chef, cookbook author and corn lover Beth Dooley joined us with a fresh twist perfect for your next backyard BBQ.  She's kicking up the flavor with sriracha!  

Grilled Corn with Srirarcha Mayo

Serves 4 to 8

This backyard BBQ favorite gets a nice kick from the chili-spiked mayonnaise.

¼ cup good quality prepared mayonnaise

1 to 2 tablespoons Sriracha chili sauce, to taste*

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

8 ears sweet corn, shucked and dipped into cold water

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges for garnish

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, chili sauce and lime juice and set aside. Grill the corn over hot coals until golden brown on all sides, about 5 to 10 minutes. Remove and serve slathered with the spiced mayonnaise.

 

