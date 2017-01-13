Chef Beth Dooley's Winter Greens

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--The ground may be covered with white outside, but Chef Beth Dooley is thinking green inside. The cookbook author and creative blogging chef joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to serve up these fresh winter salads.

Winter Chop Chop Salad

Serves 4 to 6

This will keep several days in the refrigerator in a covered bowl. Feel free to vary the vegetables, just be sure they’re fresh and crunchy.

2 cups chopped cabbage

1/2-cup chopped radishes

1/2-cup chopped carrots

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup lemon or lime juice

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger, or more to taste

1 teaspoon honey, or more to taste

1/4-cup vegetable oil



Salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a large bowl, toss together the cabbage, radishes, carrots, and onions. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon or lime juice, ginger, honey and oil. Season to taste. Toss in just enough dressing to lightly coat and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.



Winter Vegetable Salad with Quinoa and Tofu

This hearty salad is a meal in a bowl. Delicious warm or at room temperature, you can make the entire dish several hours before serving.

Serves 4 to 6



Salad

4 tablespoons sunflower or vegetable oil

1 cup water

1/2 cup faro, quinoa, or brown rice*

14-ounce package extra-firm, water-packed tofu, rinsed and cut into 1-inch cubes**

2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Pinch red pepper flakes

2 medium carrots, cut into 1/4 –inch coins

2 parsnips, cut into 1-/4 inch coins

1 small black radish, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1 stalk celery, diced

1/4 cup chopped cilantro or parsley

Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic minced

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste

Pinch ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil and add the quinoa. Reduce the heat and simmer until the grain is tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Remove and drain off an excess water and set aside.

Pat the tofu dry with a paper towel and toss with 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and a pinch of red pepper flakes to coat. Spread the tofu out on a baking sheet so the cubes are not touching. Roast in the preheated oven, until the cubes puff and brown, about 12 to 15 minutes. Remove and set aside.

While the tofu is roasting, toss the carrots and parsnip with the remaining oil and spread out on a baking sheet. Roast in the preheated oven until they are tender and slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove and set aside.

To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, garlic, sugar and salt. Then whisk in the oil. Set aside.

Toss together the quinoa, tofu, roasted vegetables, radish, celery and cilantro with enough dressing to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature.

(© 2017 KARE)