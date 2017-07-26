Chef Beth Wells makes summer corn saute and shrimp

Corn on the cob (Photo: Thinkstock, WendellandCarolyn)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - One of summer's favorite vegetables is in peak production right now. We're talking corn!

Twin Cities Chef Beth Wells shares a great way to enjoy this fresh summer staple. Here's her recipe:

Summer Corn Sauté and Marinated Shrimp



Summer Corn Sauté

Serves 3-4 people

4 ears corn, husks removed

10 garden cherry tomatoes, halved

2 green onions, sliced

1 jalapeno pepper, sliced

Juice of 1 lime

3 tbsp butter

Fresh chopped basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Prep corn by cutting all the kernels free from the cob. Do this by placing the corn vertically on your cutting board, starting at the top, and cutting the kernels off the cob. Be sure to keep the blade close to the cob without cutting into it to keep the maximum yield.

Heat a sauté pan on medium high heat. Add butter, then add corn. Sauté corn for 2-3 minutes, letting it brown slightly. Add the jalapeno and green onion and sauté 1-2 minutes more. Season corn with salt, pepper, and lime juice. Fold in tomatoes and remove from heat. Garnish with fresh basil.



Marinated Shrimp

12 oz large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 lemon, juiced and zested

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp salt kosher salt

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

Combine all ingredients except shrimp in a bowl and whisk to combine. Pour this mixture over shrimp and toss to coat evenly. Let sit in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Once marinated, thread shrimp onto skewers. Grill on high for 1-2 minutes on each side. Serve shrimp over sautéed corn and garnish with fresh basil and additional lime.

