Chef Kirsten Renee's spring break cooking

Spring break can be a turning point for the types of meals we put on the table. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Spring break can be a turning point for the types of meals we put on the table. Most of us want to move past the heavy stews and casseroles to lighter meals found in a pot or on the grill.

Fresh food educator and Chef Kirsten Renee joined us in the KARE 11 kitchen to serve up some fresh, tasty and easy recipes perfect for the season.

SHRIMP CORN CHOWDER

Ingredients:

1/4 C. butter

1/4 C. flour

1 small onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 large jalapeño peppers, minced

1/4 C. fresh parsley, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. salt

6 C. chicken broth

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

2-3 large red-skinned potatoes, diced

12 oz. bag frozen corn

1 lb. large tail-off raw shrimp, thawed

1 C. half & half

Sliced green onions

Crusty bread, warmed

Instructions:

1. In a large pot over medium high heat, melt butter, whisk in the flour and cook for 2 minutes.

2. Stir in the onion, celery, garlic, jalapeno, parsley, thyme, oregano, smoked paprika and salt, cook for 5-8 minutes or until onions are soft.

3. Slowly pour in the chicken broth, whisking as you pour until all the broth is incorporated, add the hot sauce and potatoes and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 12-14 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

4. Stir in the corn, shrimp and half & half, simmer for an additional 10 minutes or until shrimp is opaque and no longer pink.

5. Serve topped with a sprinkle of green onions and warm crusty bread.

BUFFALO BROCCOLI BURGERS

Ingredients:

1/4 C. soy sauce

1/4 C. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. coconut palm sugar

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 cup finely chopped broccoli florets, steamed

2 lb. ground buffalo

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame seed oil

6 ounces broccoli slaw

6 ounces coleslaw

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium high heat or 350 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, fresh ginger, minced garlic, and coconut palm sugar.

3. Place ground buffalo and steamed broccoli florets in a large bowl, pour 1/3 cup of the soy sauce mixture over the meat, combine ingredients until well incorporated.

4. Form into six patties of equal size, grill 4-6 minutes each side until cooked through.

5. Meanwhile, add the sesame oil to the remaining soy sauce mixture, whisk together and set aside.

6. In a large bowl mix the broccoli slaw and cole slaw until combined, drizzle remaining soy sauce mixture over the slaw, toss to coat and top each grilled burger with 1/4 cup or more of the slaw mixture.

CARAMELIZED BANANAS

Ingredients:

1/2 C. butter

1/2 C. brown sugar

4 large semi bananas, sliced

Vanilla or cinnamon ice cream

Crushed vanilla wafers

Directions:

1. In a large pan, melt butter and brown sugar over medium heat and cook for 5-7 minutes or until sugar is melted and mixture is slightly bubbling.

2. Add the banana slices and cook for 5-8 minutes or until bananas are tender, serve hot over ice cream topped with crushed vanilla wafers.

Twitter & Instagram: @KirstenRenee74

Facebook: Kirsten Renee T.V. & More

© 2017 KARE-TV