Chef Kirsten's easy summer meals

Twin Cities chef and fresh food educator Kirsten Renee joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to offer some inspiration for patio meals. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Summer may be winding down and for most of us that means making the most of dining outdoors.

Twin Cities chef and fresh food educator Kirsten Renee joined KARE 11 News at 4 to offer some inspiration for patio meals. Here are two recipes you'll want to try.

48-HOUR MAPLE GINGER SPATCHCOCK CHICKEN

Ingredients

1/2 C. maple syrup

1/2 C. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 C. fresh grated ginger

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

1/2 C. olive oil

1 (3 lb.) whole spatchcocked chicken

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Dijon, garlic, ginger, salt, black pepper and oil.

2. Place the chicken into a gallon size ziplock bag, add the marinade, remove the air, seal the bag shut and refrigerate whole chicken for 48 hours.

3. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

4. Place a cookie cooling rack into the center of a roasting pan lined with tin foil, pour 2 cups of water into the bottom of the pan, set aside.

5. Remove chicken from bag, discard marinade and place chicken, breast side up on the cooling rack, tucking the wings under the chicken.

6. Bake chicken for 1 hour or until an instant-read thermometer registers 150° F in the thickest part of the breast and 165° to 170° F in the thigh.

6. Remove chicken from oven, cover with foil and let rest for 15 minutes before carving into the chicken.

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN FLATBREAD PIZZA



Ingredients

2 C. marinara sauce

2 Tbsp. fresh minced basil

3 cloves garlic

4 Large Flatbread Roll- Ups or 2 plain pizza crusts

2 C. shredded chicken breast meat

1 C. diced artichoke hearts

1 C. sliced kalamata olives

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

4 C. shredded mozzarella cheese

2 C. shredded parmesan cheese

1 C. crumbled Feta cheese

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt & Fresh cracked black pepper to taste

4 C. Spring mix

Instructions

1. Preheat oven 425 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, mix together the marinara sauce, basil and garlic; set aside.

3. Pre-bake flatbread or pizza crust according to directions.

4. Spread some of the sauce on the crust in even amounts then add equal amounts of chicken, artichokes, olives and onions.

5. Spread the mozzarella cheese to the edge of each pizza, followed by equal amounts of parmesan and Feta cheese, place into the oven and bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbly, melted & browned a bit.

6. While the pizza is baking, mix together the red wine vinegar, olive oil, mustard, salt and black pepper; then toss mixture with the greens right before placing the greens on each pizza.

© 2017 KARE-TV