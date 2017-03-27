Chef Zila tackles the art of browning

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Browning meat to perfection is no simple task, but Chef Terry John Zila knows the tricks.

Zila shares his secrets on the art of browning with a couple of go-to recipes and tips.

Pan Roasted Chicken Breasts

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons dry vermouth

1 teaspoon lemon juice



1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Pat the chicken dry and set aside.

2. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

3. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then place the chicken in the skillet in a single layer. Sauté chicken breasts until well browned.

4. Turn the chicken over, add the garlic and sauté breasts on the other side until well browned. Remove chicken from heat and place on a heat-proof pie plate. Set aside.

5. Return skillet to heat and add the vermouth and lemon juice. Cook the liquid, stirring, until slightly thickened. Pour sauce over chicken, cover plate with foil and place in preheated oven to finish baking. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken breast should real 160°F before removing chicken from oven.





Braised beef short ribs

Ingredients:

2 pounds of beef short ribs, trimmed of excess fat. Score them down to the bone a few times. Rinse, soak in cold water, and drain.

1 large onion (1 1/2 cups’ worth), pureed

6-8 garlic cloves, minced

2 bosc pears (about 1 1/2 cups’ worth), peeled, cored, and pureed

2 teaspoons' worth of ginger, minced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Green peas and pine nuts for garnish (optional)

