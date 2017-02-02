Chloe Barnes, the inspiration for "Chloe Cupcake," which is helping raise awareness and funds for rare diseases. (Photo: Erica and Phillip Barnes)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn - February is a month that brings to mind sweets, so it is fitting that Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins is partnering with Chloe’s Fight Rare Disease Foundation throughout the month of February to raise awareness and funds for rare diseases.



The “Chloe Cupcake” was designed by Amy after she heard the story of 2-year-old Chloe who lost her life to the rare neurodegenerative disease metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). In 2013 Erica and Philip Barnes started Chloe’s Fight Rare Disease Foundation with the mission of raising funds for research into lysosomal storage diseases as well as awareness for the over 7,000 rare diseases that affect 1 in 10 Minnesotans.



February 28th is Rare Disease Day, so Amy will make the cupcake available in her store from Feb. 1 through 28th. A portion of the proceeds will go to research at the University of Minnesota focused on rare diseases.



To find out more about Chloe’s Fight visit www.chloesfight.org or email info@chloesfight.org. Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe is located on 7th Ave and Main Street in downtown Hopkins. For hours of operations visit www.amyscupcakeshoppe.com

(© 2017 KARE)