Choosing the right wine for any occasion

Toasting (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY - Holiday party time is reaching its peak, which means making a decision on which wine to serve with a special meal or holiday party.

Derek Hopper, manager of the Roseville Total Wine & More Store, stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 with some suggestions.

Hopper says there are three questions to answer when choosing a wine:

1. What price range are you looking at?

2. What food is being served?

3. What is the guests’ attitude toward trying new things?

Some of Hopper’s suggestions for wines to serve or bring as host gifts for last minute holiday meals, by price category and suggested food pairing:

Under $15 bottle

Meat pizza -No Curfew Red Blend 2013 - 14.99

Chicken - Gassier, Viognier 2014 - 14.99

Vegetarian Lasagna - Gattavecchi, Vernaccia Di San Gimignano, 2015 - 14.99

$16-$30 bottle

Turkey - Anne De K, Gewurztraminer, 2013 - 17.49

Ham - Valserrano, Rioja Crianza 2012 - 15.99

Spicy tapas/small plates - Foss Marai Prosecco Extra dry NV - 19.99

$30+ bottle

Prime Rib - Amici Pinot Noir, 2014 - 35.99

Walleye - Chateau Carbonnieux Blanc, White Bordeaux - 44.99

Paella - Montaudon Brut, Champagne NV - 34.99