Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to Mystic Lake

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Cirque Dreams Holidaze will celebrate the season with matinee and evening performances in the Mystic Showroom November 25 through December 3.

In its 10th season, the critically-acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza is a cirque spectacle, Broadway musical and family show all in one. It’s filled with over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music and seasonal favorites. Cirque Dreams Holidaze mesmerizes audiences everywhere with soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats, elaborate production numbers and illusions.

Show: Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dates: Saturday, November 25 through December 3.

Place: Mystic Showroom®

Tickets: $20, $25 & $35

