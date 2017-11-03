KARE
Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to Mystic Lake

Pat Evans, KARE 4:39 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Cirque Dreams Holidaze will celebrate the season with matinee and evening performances in the Mystic Showroom November 25 through December 3.

In its 10th season, the critically-acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza is a cirque spectacle, Broadway musical and family show all in one. It’s filled with over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music and seasonal favorites. Cirque Dreams Holidaze mesmerizes audiences everywhere with soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats, elaborate production numbers and illusions.  

