Cirque du Soleil Crystal debuts at Target Center

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.. - The famed Cirque du Soleil is bringing an entirely new production to Minneapolis Target Center.

CRYSTAL explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

CRYSTAL will be performed at the Target Center for seven performances only, Thursday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

In CRYSTAL, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world-class audience experience. Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.

The result is an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family that pushes the boundaries and surpasses all expectations.

Tickets are available for all performances at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

