Cirque du Soleil's 'Crystal' debuts at Target Center

Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL will be performed at the Target Center for seven performances only, Thursday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. http://kare11.tv/2AkXATg

KARE 4:26 PM. CST November 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories