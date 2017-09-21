Citizen offering new menu in St. Paul

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The restaurant in downtown St. Paul’s InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel has re-launched with new menus, a new name, as well as a new executive chef.

Formerly the Citizen Supper Club, the new dining destination will be simply called Citizen. Emphasizing Modern American cuisine, Citizen will be open for breakfast, lunch, Happy Hour and dinner, serving St. Paul’s local business and residential communities, as well as tourists and business travelers visiting downtown.

Chef Chad Kestner stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the new menu!

Located at 11 East Kellogg Boulevard in downtown Saint Paul, Citizen can be reached by calling (651) 605-0190 or visiting www.citizensaintpaul.com. Reservations are accepted but not required. Parking is available in the attached ramp and diners will receive parking validation.

