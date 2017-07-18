(Photo: Courtesy Puppeteers of America)

ST.PAUL, Minn. - Puppet artists from across the country and around the world will come together July 17-22 for the National Puppetry Festival 2017.

Hosted by Puppeteers of America, the five-day event at Concordia University in St. Paul includes Pre-Festival Intensive workshops, Professional Day for the Teaching Artist and Therapist, Critical Exchange, Puppet Fringe, National Puppet Slam, Reel Puppetry Film Festival, Puppet Store, Puppet Exhibits, more than 50 workshops for puppeteers of all levels from novice to award-winning artists, and acclaimed puppet performances.

Organizers expect more than 400 attendees and 40 presenters. The festival will culminate on July 22 with a free community event – Puppet Fun for Everyone – to celebrate Puppeteers of America’s 80th anniversary. Many of the puppet companies will be doing public performances as well.

More information, including the schedule, available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV