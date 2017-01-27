Crave cooks up Buffalo Mac & Cheese

MINNEAPOLIS - Nothing says comfort food quite like a steaming, hot bowl of mac and cheese! Crave Chef Daniel Green joined us in the KARE 11 kitchen and served up the traditional favorite Buffalo Mac and Cheese.

He also showed off some new menu items at the restaurant.

Crave Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Ingredients: Cavatappi pasta 10 OZ

Mac & Cheese Sauce 4 OZ

Chicken Fingers diced ½” 4 OZ

Franks Buffalo Wing Sauce 4 OZ

Blue Cheese Crumbles 2 OZ

Giardiniera 1 OZ

Season Bread Crumbles 1 TBS

Chopped Bacon 2 OZ

Minced Chives 1 TBS

PROCEDURE:

1. Drop Cavatappi in the water for 7 to 8 minutes until cooked.

2. Place pasta in a sauté pan top with mac & cheese sauce

3. Toss in 2 oz buffalo sauce and 2 oz of chicken.

4. Place Mac & Cheese in a Pasta Bowl

5. Toss diced chicken in the remaining 2 oz of buffalo sauce

6. Top mac & cheese with seasoned bread crumbs

7. Top mac & cheese buffalo chicken

8. Garnish with blue cheese, Giardiniera, chopped bacon and minced chives

Cheese Sauce Recipe:

Mac and Cheese Sauce

Swiss Cheese (shredded) 2 oz. weight

Parmesan Cheese (grated) 1 oz. weight

Heavy Cream 3 cups

Shredded American Cheese 4 oz. weight

Kosher Salt ¼ teaspoon

Black Pepper ¼ teaspoon

PROCEDURE:

Heat the cream until boil, then add the swiss cheese, and parmesan cheese.

Turn the heat down to medium high flame, and stir until the cheese is melted.

Then add the American cheese and seasonings.

Remove from the flame and hold.

