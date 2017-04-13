Crooner Shaun Johnson heading to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Emmy Award-winning singer/songwriter Shaun Johnson (Photo: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Emmy Award-winning singer/songwriter Shaun Johnson and lead singer of the a cappella group, Tonic Solfa, is heading to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres for a debut performance of "The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience." The April 28 & 29 performances are part of CDT's 2017 concert series.

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience takes big band music, fusing it with modern day mixes of all genres making it all "cool."

"One of my earliest memories," Johnson says, "is of performing at state fair talent shows with my little sister. We'd sing Sonny and Cher songs, a cappella, when neither of us was quite tall enough to reach the microphone."

You can catch "The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience" at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre's Friday and Saturday evenings, April 28 & 29.

Go to Chanhassendt.com for tickets and information. Or call the box office at 952-934-1525.

