Cross Services celebrates 40th anniversary

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – This July, CROSS Services celebrates its 40th anniversary of providing community service to the northwest suburbs of Maple Grove, Osseo, Champlin, Rogers and Corcoran.

Started as a food shelf, they now offer services such as mortgage assistance, counseling, Meals on Wheels, KidPack weekend food for school kids, holiday and birthday gifts for kids, and clothing options.

CROSS Services Executive Director Elizabeth Johnson stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the organization.

