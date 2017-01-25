Crossriver Kosherfest Sunday, January 29

ST.PAUL, Minn. - More than 40-percent of new foods produced in the U.S. are labeled as Kosher. Why? Experts point to positive health or flavor perceptions, as well as ways to avoid certain allergens and dietary reasons.

You can learn about what makes food kosher this weekend. More than 25 local and national Kosher food vendors will participate at the annual Crossriver Kosherfest on Sunday, January 29. This year’s event also features TV chef and two-time James Beard Award-winning food writer Amy Thielen, who will create an exclusive Kosher meal for event attendees.

The food festival also provides educational opportunities, children’s activities and other special guests. As always, the event is open to the entire Twin Cities community.

Location: Temple of Aaron, St. Paul

Time: 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Cost: $6-12



Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting this link.

(© 2017 KARE)