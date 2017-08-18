Crowd pleasing Peg's Countryside Cafe serves up recipe secrets

Fried chicken (Photo: Getty Images/Stockphoto)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If you’ve ever been to Countryside Café, you know they’re all about the chicken. Nestled on the side of Highway 55 in Hamel, Minn. (in the shadow of Plymouth and Medina), the 55-seat café is a favorite for both breakfast and lunch, seven days a week. There are daily specials and fun food-themed celebrations throughout the year, including the crowd-pleasing chicken dinner special every Tuesday, complete with a supper club-worthy popover.



Peggy Rasmussen, owner of the Countryside Café and its catering division right down the road, stopped by KARE-11 studios to share some recipe secrets and tell us about the newest catering offering – Cocktail Party in a Box. She also shared this chicken marinade recipe.

Summer Chicken Marinade

1 cup canola oil

2 fresh lemons – quartered and squeezed

3 garlic cloves – rough cut

¾ cup fresh basil rough cut

Put all ingredients in a zip lock bag or bowl (cover) and refrigerate for 4 hours (up to 24 hours works)

This is enough marinade for 1 cut up fryer or 5-6 chicken breasts and works both for grilling or oven baked.



Thai Peanut Sauce

1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter

½ cup coconut milk

3 T water

3 T fresh lime juice

3 T soy sauce

1 T hoisin sauce

1 T hot sauce

1 T minced ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro and chopped peanuts

Optional:

1t sesame oil -

Click here to check out the menu and to find out about catering options.





