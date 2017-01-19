Dairy and a healthy diet

(Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images) (Photo: Graeme Robertson, Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It seems like every week there is a new product claiming to promise nutrition and improve your health, but did you know the dairy products are packed with nutrition?

Alex Larson, registered dietitian with Midwest Dairy, stopped by the KARE 11 News@4 to offer some tips to uncover dairy’s nutritional value. Here are some of her suggestions:



--Resolve to get three servings of milk, cheese and yogurt every day by pledging Dairy 3 for Me.

--Make milk – white or flavored – your mealtime beverage. All milk contains nine essential nutrients; think of it as nutrition in disguise.

--Solve breakfast boredom by building a breakfast parfait with your favorite yogurt, fruit and whole grain cereal. Or mix things up with milk or yogurt by blending a smoothie. Alex shared a recipe for a yogurt parfait: https://www.midwestdairy.com/recipe/easy-to-please-breakfast-yogurt-parfait/

--Sneak in healthier eating by pairing cheese with fresh fruit or vegetables. Research shows when cheese is coupled with these foods, it helps kids eat more of all of them. Alex shared a recipe for colorful fruit and cheese kabobs: https://www.midwestdairy.com/recipe/rainbow-fruit-cheese-kabobs/

--No need to reach for a fancy sports drink after a workout. Instead, recover with a tall glass of chocolate milk; it’s been proven to be more effective in aiding tired muscles. Alex shared a recipe for a smoothie as a post-workout option: https://www.midwestdairy.com/recipe/raspberry-strawberry-yogurt-smoothie/

--Boost nutrition and flavor by adding shredded cheese to casseroles, soups and pasta dishes – or, sprinkle on top of tacos and chili. Alexi demonstrated how to make Baked Zucchini Ziti and the recipe can be found here: https://www.midwestdairy.com/recipe/baked-zucchini-ziti/

For more information,visit http://www.midwestdairy.commidwestdairy.com.

