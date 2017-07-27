Dairy Queen hosts Miracle Treat Day on July 27

Thursday, July 27 is the 12th Annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. Participating restaurants across the country will donate one-dollar from every Blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the same communities. http://kare11.tv/2ePwUoe

KARE 4:36 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

