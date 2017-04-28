Dame It celebrates Twin Cities female chefs

MINNEAPOLIS - Dame it! Is an event celebrating women chefs of the Twin Cities. It combines the best food, drink, and women chefs to shine the spotlight on women in culinary and to raise money for two great non-profit causes. Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships to young women interested in a culinary career, plus help support local inner city youth via Urban Roots, a youth gardening project.

Some of the most creative kitchens are led by women chefs. They delight us with their skills, but also inspire young women pursuing culinary careers.

To celebrate their contributions and help support other young women to enter the industry, the Minnesota chapter of Les Dames d ‘Escoffier, (a group of women in food, beverage and hospitality), is hosting the party from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Loring Social, 1629 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The silent auction and “taste around” event will feature small plates and tastings from: Carrie Summer and Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack, Brenda Langton of Spoonriver, Michelle Gayer of Salty Tart, Sara Johannes, "Top Chef" contestant, now leading St. Paul's College of Culinary Arts Program; Louisa Farhat of the Lexington, Lina Goh of Zen Box Izakaya, Christine Nguyen of Hola Arepa, Amy Brown and Heidi Andermack of Chow Girls Killer Catering, Beth Fisher of Rutica, Joanne Biessener of Surly Brewer’s Table and Beer Hall and Jessi Peine of Birdie.

Plus there with be beer from Surly, cheeses from Shepherd’s Way, libations from Twin Spirits Distillery and Crooked Water Distillery (Minnesota’s first women-owned distilleries, bread from Baker’s Field and charcuterie from Red Table Meats and Northern Waters Smokehouse.

For more information visit www.dameit.info.

