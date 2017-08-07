Decking out the dorm room

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - College students will be heading off to dorm rooms very soon.

Layla DeLeon Osweiler, assistant store manager at Galleria’s Pottery Barn Teen, shares some style trends and tips for decorating and furnishing dorm rooms.



The three style trends Galleria’s Pottery Barn Teen are seeing this year:



• Preppy is a big style for us year round, and it carries into dorms as well. Crisp whites, along with classic colors and patterns like the navy polka dot pair well with monograms, which are available on shower accessories, towels, pillows and more. Coordinating pinboards are available, some of which can adhere to the wall with 3M strips.



• A huge resurgence in the romantic trend is being seen this year, with peachy blush tones being a trend in home décor in general. The bed of roses duvet from the Emily and Merit collection was shown during the segment, which also includes storage bins, shower caddies, no nails calendars and more. With romantic style, layer soft throws and pillows to make your bed extra luxurious.



• Lastly, always a big trend with dorm is global/boho chic. Rich textures and bold colors bring a warm feel to the room. Add fun pillows like the Mongolian fur accent pillow, as well as string lights and fringe garland to complete the look. Tapestries are a great way to add a wow to the room without breaking the bank or creating holes in your walls!



Galleria’s Pottery Barn Teen offers complimentary design services for dorms. For more information, please visit the Galleria Pottery Barn Teen in Edina or call 952-929-1205.

© 2017 KARE-TV